VMware vCenter Server & ESXi 6.5.0a released

Just a short blog post for you who might have missed that a few days ago, 2017-02-02, same time as VMware released NSX version 6.3.0 they also released:
- vCenter Server 6.5.0a
- ESXi 6.5.0a
The only purpose of this A release for vCenter Server was to add support for NSX 6.3 and the same goes for ESXi apart from fixing a vMotion issues that has been observed when the VM meets the following conditions:
- it runs on ESXi 5.5 or 6.0
- It’s NUMA aware. By default a VM needs more than 8 Cores divided among sockets and cores per socket to meet that criteria
- It’s using non-default vNUMA options
Pretty simple to determine if you need to patch/upgrade or not.
Download
- vCenter Server 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.
- Download ESXi 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.
If you’re interested in the NSX 6.3 bits you’ll find them here and the release notes here.