VMware vCenter Server & ESXi 6.5.0a released



Just a short blog post for you who might have missed that a few days ago, 2017-02-02, same time as VMware released NSX version 6.3.0 they also released:

vCenter Server 6.5.0a

ESXi 6.5.0a

The only purpose of this A release for vCenter Server was to add support for NSX 6.3 and the same goes for ESXi apart from fixing a vMotion issues that has been observed when the VM meets the following conditions:

it runs on ESXi 5.5 or 6.0

It’s NUMA aware. By default a VM needs more than 8 Cores divided among sockets and cores per socket to meet that criteria

It’s using non-default vNUMA options

Pretty simple to determine if you need to patch/upgrade or not.

Download

vCenter Server 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.

Download ESXi 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.

If you’re interested in the NSX 6.3 bits you’ll find them here and the release notes here.