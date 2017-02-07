«

Feb 07 2017

VMware vCenter Server & ESXi 6.5.0a released

ESXi, vCenter Server, vSphere, vSphere 6.5

by magander3

Just a short blog post for you who might have missed that a few days ago, 2017-02-02, same time as VMware released NSX version 6.3.0 they also released:

  • vCenter Server 6.5.0a
  • ESXi 6.5.0a

The only purpose of this A release for vCenter Server was to add support for NSX 6.3 and the same goes for ESXi apart from fixing a vMotion issues that has been observed when the VM meets the following conditions:

  • it runs on ESXi 5.5 or 6.0
  • It’s NUMA aware. By default a VM needs more than 8 Cores divided among sockets and cores per socket to meet that criteria
  • It’s using non-default vNUMA options

Pretty simple to determine if you need to patch/upgrade or not.

Download

  • vCenter Server 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.
  • Download ESXi 6.5.0a here and read its release notes here.

If you’re interested in the NSX 6.3 bits you’ll find them here and the release notes here.

