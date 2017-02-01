«

Feb 01 2017

Nutanix AHV and Windows Server Guest Customisation

A while back i wrote a blog post about Nutanix AHV and Linux VM Guest Customization and based on that one i have had a few requests about how to do the same for Windows based VMs so that is the topic for this blog post.

For Windows based systems, if deploying VMs from base/template VMs and not performing clean installations via deployment tools you can use Microsoft sysprep to do VM customization. Sysprep is installed by default in the Windows installation directory (often c:\Windows) -> System32 -> Sysprep meaning C:\Windows\System32\Sysprep.

In my case i’ll use an AHV VM called base-win2012r2 as the template

Loggin in to that VM we can see it’s configured with Swedish regional settings including e.g. keyboard, time and time zone.

For any new VM i wanted to change and perform the following actions:

  • Hide ELUA Page
  • Local administrator password
  • Input Locale
  • System Locale
  • UI Language
  • User Locale
  • Computer Name
  • Registered Organization
  • Registered Owner
  • Time Zone
  • Product Key
  • Join a domain

Prepare The Base / Template VM

The following steps were taken to prepare the base/template VM before the clone process.

  • Log on to the Windows Server 2012 R2 VM
  • Open command prompt (cmd)
  • Navigate to the sysprep directory “c:\WIndows\System32\Sysprep
  • Run the sysprep command of your choice. Based on my customization requirements i ran the following command and hit enter:
    • sysprep /generalize /shutdown / oobe
    • Let sysprep do it’s magic and then the VM will be shutdown

Create VM From Base/Template VM

When the base/template VM is ready i took the following action to clone a new VM from the base/template VM

  • Highlight the VM you want to clone, in may case base-win2012r2, and click Clone
  • Provide the necessary information including the below and click Save:
    • Number of Clones – In my case just 1
    • Name – In my case vm-win2012r2-01
    • CPU configuration – I made no changes
    • RAM configuration – I made no changes
    • Click the Custom Script check box and select the source of your XML sysprep file. The options you have includes:
      • ADFS Path
      • Upload a file accessible from the client where you run PRISM
      • Type or paste the script – This is what i did
    • PowerOn the newly created VM

Verify the new VM

When the VM is created and the sysprep magic is finished you should verify the changes to the VM via:

    • Log on with the local administrator account to verify the new password
    • Verify the new VM name and that it is joined to the domain
  • Log on with a domain account see that the VM has joined the domain on the first screen.
  • Check Date, Time and Time Zone
  • Region Settings
  • All other potential changes you included in the sysprep file

Unattended Sysprep File

Below is the unattended sysprep file i used apart from the passwords and product key.

 

 

 

