Nutanix AHV and Windows Server Guest Customisation



A while back i wrote a blog post about Nutanix AHV and Linux VM Guest Customization and based on that one i have had a few requests about how to do the same for Windows based VMs so that is the topic for this blog post.

For Windows based systems, if deploying VMs from base/template VMs and not performing clean installations via deployment tools you can use Microsoft sysprep to do VM customization. Sysprep is installed by default in the Windows installation directory (often c:\Windows) -> System32 -> Sysprep meaning C:\Windows\System32\Sysprep.

In my case i’ll use an AHV VM called base-win2012r2 as the template

Loggin in to that VM we can see it’s configured with Swedish regional settings including e.g. keyboard, time and time zone.

For any new VM i wanted to change and perform the following actions:

Hide ELUA Page

Local administrator password

Input Locale

System Locale

UI Language

User Locale

Computer Name

Registered Organization

Registered Owner

Time Zone

Product Key

Join a domain

Prepare The Base / Template VM

The following steps were taken to prepare the base/template VM before the clone process.

Log on to the Windows Server 2012 R2 VM

Open command prompt (cmd)

Navigate to the sysprep directory “c:\WIndows\System32\Sysprep



Run the sysprep command of your choice. Based on my customization requirements i ran the following command and hit enter: sysprep /generalize /shutdown / oobe

Let sysprep do it’s magic and then the VM will be shutdown





Create VM From Base/Template VM

When the base/template VM is ready i took the following action to clone a new VM from the base/template VM

Highlight the VM you want to clone, in may case base-win2012r2, and click Clone



Provide the necessary information including the below and click Save: Number of Clones – In my case just 1 Name – In my case vm-win2012r2-01 CPU configuration – I made no changes RAM configuration – I made no changes Click the Custom Script check box and select the source of your XML sysprep file. The options you have includes: ADFS Path Upload a file accessible from the client where you run PRISM Type or paste the script – This is what i did

PowerOn the newly created VM



Verify the new VM

When the VM is created and the sysprep magic is finished you should verify the changes to the VM via:

Log on with the local administrator account to verify the new password



Verify the new VM name and that it is joined to the domain



Log on with a domain account see that the VM has joined the domain on the first screen.



Check Date, Time and Time Zone



Region Settings



All other potential changes you included in the sysprep file

Unattended Sysprep File

Below is the unattended sysprep file i used apart from the passwords and product key.