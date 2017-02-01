Nutanix AHV and Windows Server Guest Customisation

A while back i wrote a blog post about Nutanix AHV and Linux VM Guest Customization and based on that one i have had a few requests about how to do the same for Windows based VMs so that is the topic for this blog post.
For Windows based systems, if deploying VMs from base/template VMs and not performing clean installations via deployment tools you can use Microsoft sysprep to do VM customization. Sysprep is installed by default in the Windows installation directory (often c:\Windows) -> System32 -> Sysprep meaning C:\Windows\System32\Sysprep.
In my case i’ll use an AHV VM called base-win2012r2 as the template
Loggin in to that VM we can see it’s configured with Swedish regional settings including e.g. keyboard, time and time zone.
For any new VM i wanted to change and perform the following actions:
- Hide ELUA Page
- Local administrator password
- Input Locale
- System Locale
- UI Language
- User Locale
- Computer Name
- Registered Organization
- Registered Owner
- Time Zone
- Product Key
- Join a domain
Prepare The Base / Template VM
The following steps were taken to prepare the base/template VM before the clone process.
- Log on to the Windows Server 2012 R2 VM
- Open command prompt (cmd)
- Navigate to the sysprep directory “c:\WIndows\System32\Sysprep
- Run the sysprep command of your choice. Based on my customization requirements i ran the following command and hit enter:
Create VM From Base/Template VM
When the base/template VM is ready i took the following action to clone a new VM from the base/template VM
- Highlight the VM you want to clone, in may case base-win2012r2, and click Clone
- Provide the necessary information including the below and click Save:
- Number of Clones – In my case just 1
- Name – In my case vm-win2012r2-01
- CPU configuration – I made no changes
- RAM configuration – I made no changes
- Click the Custom Script check box and select the source of your XML sysprep file. The options you have includes:
- PowerOn the newly created VM
Verify the new VM
When the VM is created and the sysprep magic is finished you should verify the changes to the VM via:
- Log on with a domain account see that the VM has joined the domain on the first screen.
- Check Date, Time and Time Zone
- Region Settings
- All other potential changes you included in the sysprep file
Unattended Sysprep File
Below is the unattended sysprep file i used apart from the passwords and product key.
|
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
|
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<unattend xmlns="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:unattend">
<settings pass="oobeSystem">
<component name="Microsoft-Windows-Shell-Setup" processorArchitecture="amd64" publicKeyToken="31bf3856ad364e35" language="neutral" versionScope="nonSxS" xmlns:wcm="http://schemas.microsoft.com/WMIConfig/2002/State" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<OOBE>
<HideEULAPage>true</HideEULAPage>
</OOBE>
<UserAccounts>
<AdministratorPassword>
<Value>notsecret</Value>
<PlainText>true</PlainText>
</AdministratorPassword>
</UserAccounts>
</component>
<component name="Microsoft-Windows-International-Core" processorArchitecture="amd64" publicKeyToken="31bf3856ad364e35" language="neutral" versionScope="nonSxS" xmlns:wcm="http://schemas.microsoft.com/WMIConfig/2002/State" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<InputLocale>en-US</InputLocale>
<SystemLocale>en-US</SystemLocale>
<UILanguage>en-US</UILanguage>
<UserLocale>en-US</UserLocale>
</component>
</settings>
<settings pass="specialize">
<component name="Microsoft-Windows-Shell-Setup" processorArchitecture="amd64" publicKeyToken="31bf3856ad364e35" language="neutral" versionScope="nonSxS" xmlns:wcm="http://schemas.microsoft.com/WMIConfig/2002/State" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<ComputerName>vm-win2012r2-01</ComputerName>
<RegisteredOrganization>NPX5</RegisteredOrganization>
<RegisteredOwner>NPX5</RegisteredOwner>
<TimeZone>Pacific Standard Time</TimeZone>
<ProductKey>XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX</ProductKey>
</component>
<component name="Microsoft-Windows-UnattendedJoin" processorArchitecture="amd64" publicKeyToken="31bf3856ad364e35"
language="neutral" versionScope="nonSxS" xmlns:wcm="http://schemas.microsoft.com/WMIConfig/2002/State"
xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<Identification>
<UnsecureJoin>false</UnsecureJoin>
<Credentials>
<Domain>vcdx56.local</Domain>
<Password>notsecret</Password>
<Username>administrator</Username>
</Credentials>
<JoinDomain>vcdx56.local</JoinDomain>
</Identification>
</component>
</settings>
</unattend>