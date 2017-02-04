Get Your Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 NFR Key

Just wanted to let you know that Veeam gives everyone with any of the below certifications or community award recognitions a Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 license for one year.

VMware vExpert VCP VCAP VCI VCDX VMUG Leader,

Veeam VTEC VMCE,

Microsoft MVP MCSE MCSA MCT

Cisco Cisco Champion

Nutanix PernixPro Member

Others – Not sure what is included here but will update the blog post once i find out.

The license is of course a Not For Resale (NFR) key and is valid for one year up to ten users without any feature limitations.

Click here or the figure below to sign up for your NFR key.

Below is information from Veeam web page about Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 for those of you not familiar with the product.

Utilizing Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 allows you to: