Vembu – new VCDX56 blog sponsor

I’m very happy to announce Vembu as a VCDX56 blog sponsor. Vembu with HQ in Chennai, India, was founded back in 2002 so it has been around for quite some time. Vembu deliver software and cloud services and targeting small & medium business around the globe and have customers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Vembus portfolio consists of two main product and services categories:
- Vembu BDR Suite – Delivers capabilities to backup and perform disaster recovery on-premise, offsite and to the cloud for VMs, physical servers, applications and endpoints.
- VMBackup
- ImageBackup
- NetworkBackup
- OnlineBackup
- SaaSBackup
- OffsitDR
- CloudDR
- BDR360
- Vembu CRM Suite – Focus on the customer facing teams and includes software for marketing, support, sales and social media interaction/engagement.
- Salesdesk
- HelpDesk
- SocialDesk
In addition to the above mentioned products, Vembu also offers quite a few interesting free products such as:
- Desktop Image Backup – Advanced Disk Image Backup
- File Backup for Desktops – Files, Outlook, Apps
- Universal Explorer – Recovers for MS Apps
- Recovery CD – Bare Metal Recovery