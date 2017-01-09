VeeamON Conference 2017



Even though 2017 has just started i guess a few of my reader are attending their first user conference at this moment and for the rest of us it’s time to plan for our upcoming. I have been a regular visitor of VMworld for many years and of course i have also visited & participated in the three Nutanix .Next user conferences. Until now i have never attended VeeamON which is the VEEAM user conference with its first appearance back in 2014 which i blogged about here but i know that quite a few of my blog readers have.So here is a quick blog post to make sure you’re aware of the what to expect and why you should attend the 2017 year VeeamON conference.

This years conference will take place at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center 16-18 May in New Orleans, Louisiana and the schedule including more than 85 breakout sessions looks pretty busy and includes among other things:

VMCE partner training

VMCE end-user training

VMCE Training

Partner Day

VeeamON welcome reception (evening event)

Rafflethon

Partner Party Zone

VeeamON party

85 break out sessions



There will be three different tracks during the conference and that will make it easy for both the business and technical focused audience to attend the right sessions. More information will follow about the different tracks which are:

Business

Technical

End User

Attendee options

There are two options available for regular attendees and they can be specified as “visit and learn” & “visit, learn and put in some work yourself”:)

Conference Pass

The following are included in the conference pass:

Keynotes

General sessions

LabWarz where you can win really cool prices. Total $ 25K in prizes with top prize of $ 10 K.

Hands-on-labs including ask the expert option where Veeam experts will be available for guidance

Breakout sessions

Expo lounge access

User group meetings

VeemON Party

The following prise options are available and as you can see you got a chance to a really nice discount if you book quickly:

$ 549 available until 8 January 2017

$ 699 available until 31 January 2017

$ 899 available until 16 May 2017

Conference Pass + VMCE

This includes a conference pass, the VMCE course and a VMCE certification voucher for $ 1,699. This means you have a chance to become VMCE or VMCE Advanced at the event or if your prefer to sit the exam at a later time that is also possible. A separate VMCE course usually costs $ 3 000 so this is your chance to get it almost for free.

Call for Presentations

If you are interested in presenting your story at VeeamON the Call for Presentations are still open until 7 Feb 2017 and can be reached here.

As you understand you got a really good opportunity to learn more about data availability, networking with experts and have a good time during VeeamON so read more about it here and register here.