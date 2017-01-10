«

Jan 10 2017

OS X EL Capitan Remove Previous Recipients From Mail App

Other

by magander3

One thing that has been on my todo list for quite some time is to clean up wrong suggested email addresses from my MacBook OS X El Capitan Mail application. The reason is that one of my regular email contacts changed email address and the old one keeps being the default value when i type his name in the To filed. To make it happen is just a quick 3 step procedure according:

  • Open Mail App
  • Click the Window menu and select “Previous Recipients”
    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-08-39-29
  • Search for and mark the contact you want to remove -> Click “Remove From List”
    screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-08-35-45
    To make sure i don’t offend anyone i’ll not show the actual addresses i’ll be removing 🙂

Simple as that and it will prevent me from getting the annoying “Delivery Status Notification (Failure)” emails

screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-08-46-46

