Nutanix Self Service Portal Part VI – Catalog Items

Catalog Items are used to make VMs and Images (ISO & Disks) available for SSP End Users during VM creation.

Add Image To Catalog

Adding an Image to the Catalog actually adds a copy of the Image to the Catalog. This means the original Image can be deleted without the Catalog item being affected.

Add VM To Catalog

A snapshot of the source VM is taken when a VM is added to the Catalog. This means you can continue to use the original VM, update the original VM and even delete the original VM without affecting the Catalog Item. After a VM has been added to the catalog it is available to all users with the permission to create a VM.

Deploy VM From Catalog Item

From VM Template

Since we have already added a VM to the Catalog as described in the SSP VM Management blog post we will now create a VM from the VM Template. Follow the below procedure to create a VM from a Catalog Item

Click Create VM



Select VM Template



Select the Template you want to use. In my case the CentOS7-VM



Fill out the VM Deployment information including: Name Target Project – Only Project DevA available at this point in time but if the user belongs to multiple Projects they will all be available in the drop down list. Disks – In my case the CDROM was automatically created and then i added one additional hard disk with the size of 40 GB. Click New Disk Fill in the size Click save Select Network – Only dev network available in my case but if you got more available networks which is controlled by the SSP admin they will be in eluded here. Advanced Settings let’s you configure: CPU – This is the actual VCPU(s) and not Number of Cores Per vCPU Memory

Review your settings and click Save





Check the SSP End User home screen where all the VMs are located to verify the new VM called app01 was created.

From Disk Image

Delete Catalog Item

You can easily Delete your Catalog by following the below procedure.