Nutanix Self Service Portal Part V – VM Management



This is the fifth blog post in the Nutanix Self Service Portal (SSP) blog post series.

This blog post will focus on VM Management and include

Create VM

There are two options to create a new VM, from the the SSP End User interface or the SSP Admin interface.

SSP End User Interface

Follow the below procedure to create a VM from the SSP End User section.

Click Create VM



Select source – which got two options VM Template which require a preinstalled VM added the Catalog Disk Image which is either an ISO or VM disk added to the Catalog – This is the option i’ll use since we don’t have any VMs in the Catalog at this point.



Select the Disk Image – I will be using the CentOS7 image



Fill out the VM Deployment information including: Name Target Project – Only Project DevA available at this point in time but if the user belongs to multiple Projects they will all be available in the drop down list. Disks – In my case the CDROM was automatically created and then i added one additional hard disk with the size of 40 GB. Click New Disk Fill in the size Click save Select Network – Only dev network available in my case but if you got more available networks which is controlled by the SSP admin they will be in eluded here. Advanced Settings let’s you configure: CPU – This is the actual VCPU(s) and not Number of Cores Per vCPU Memory

Review your settings and click Save



After the VM is created it will automatically be powered on.

SSP Admin interface

Actually not much to mention about creating a VM from the SSP Admin interface since it is the same workflow. The only difference is that the Create VM button is located in the VM section which you enter by selecting VMs on the left hand side of the SSP Admin portal.

Note: Just because you are a SSP Admin user it does not mean you are able to create VMs. You need to be assigned to a project before the Create VM button will be available in the SSP Admin portal.

Interact with the VM

You can manage your VMs from SSP End User Interface and SSP Admin Interface.

SSP End User Interface

The available VM Actions from the SSP End User Interface includes:

Power Operations

Update

Launch Console

Delete

Via the SSP End User interface you got two options where the first one is the default view, where you end up when logging into SSP as an end user, or by accessing a specific VM via the default view.

Default View – This is where you can perform Power operations, Access the VM Update View, Launch the VM Console and also Delete the VM, Highlight the VM you want to interact with.

Select the appropriate action from the Actions drop down menu

The Update section brings you to the same view presented during the VM Create workflow



Via the specific VM view, which you reach by just clicking the VM name, you’ll reach section including the same options as in the default view but also additional information and capabilities: Console – This is available from the drop down as well so no additional functionality here

Summary – This view gives you information about: Power State Project belonging Owner – Specific user IP Address Memory Capacity Virtual CPU Count Disk Capacity Network Adapters

Disks – Gives you a summary of the VM disks including: Disk Adress Disk Capacity

NICs – Gives you information about: IPV4 Address Network – AOS network belonging Port Name MAC Address MTU Bytes





SSP Admin Interface

The main difference from an SSP Admin perspective from the Create VM action and manage existing VMs is that the SSP Admin does not need to be assigned to a project to be able to perform actions/manage on existing VMs.

The difference between the SSP Admin and the SSP End User available actions are:

Add To Catalog

Manage OwnerShip



Add VM To Catalog

By adding the VM to the catalog it will be available for SSP End User during the VM Create process. It is as simple to add a VM to the catalog as it is to add an Image to the catalog which i covered in Nutanix Self Service Portal Part IV – Images blog post.

Highlight the VM you want to add to the catalog



Select “Add to Catalog” form the Actions menu.



Give the Catalog object a Name and Description -> press Save



Verify the VM was added to the Catalog



Manage VM Ownership

As an SSP Admin you can change owner of VMs by using the following procedure.

Highlight the VM

Select Manage Ownership from the Actions drop down menu

Select Projects – All projects will be available in the drop down box VM Owner – All users added to the project will be available. Just highlight the VM Owner text box and the available users will be listed in a drop down style. Even better, type first or a few letters included in the user name to limit the drop down result.





Verify the Project Membership and VM Owner sections have changed compared to the before the change.

Manage VMs Not Created Via SSP

There are a few situations where you can have VMs in your Nutanix cluster which does not belong to a SSP project e.g.:

Nutanix cluster was upgraded to 5.0 with existing VMs.

Nutanix cluster was used and included VMs before SSP was enabled.

VMs created via PRISM

In any of the above situations the VMs will be available/included in the SSP VMs section as available VMs. You don’t need to assign the VMs to a project if you don’t want to but the opportunity is there and i think it’s great that we can easily include non SSP VMs in SSP.

Let’s say you have a prod VM (not assigned to a SSP project) and you want to make a clone of it and make it available for a project for testing purposes (development, functionality, performance, upgrade and so on). Another situation is that you can have existing environment with a bunch of VMs that you want to hand over to different teams.

Follow the below procedure to assign a PRISM available VM to a SSP project. In my case i have 8 VMs (VM1-VM8) that will be assign to 3 different Projects.

Log in to SSP as an SSP Admin and click the VMs link and filer out your VMs. Note that no VM belongs to a Project or got an Owner.



Highlight the VMs you want to assign to a project and select Manage Ownership from the Actions drop down menu



Select Project Membership and VM Owner



Verify that the VMs are added to the project with correct VM owner Via SSP VMs view

Via Project view



Then just continue with the rest of the VMs

Note: Make sure the network where the VM is located is available in the SSP project. If it is not the VMs can’t be assigned to the Project. If you can’t make the network available for the project you can always change VM network belonging via PRISM, ACLI or REST API before you assign it to a project.