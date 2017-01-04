

This will be the second blog post in the Nutanix Self Service Portal (SSP) blog post series.

The other blog posts in the series about Nutanix SSP are:

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part I – Preparation & Initial Configuration

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part II – Projects

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part III – Roles (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part IV – Images (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part V – VM Management (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part VI – Catalog Items (Coming Soon)

You can create Project or Roles as your second step when using SSP and in my case i’ll take care of Projects

Create Project

. Follow the below procedure to setup the required Projects and add correct users.

Log in to Nutanix SSP using an administrator account which is either the Nutanix Cluster local admin account but it’s way better for e.g. traceability reasons to use one of the Active Directory (AD) defined users:

Click Projects on the left hand side and then Click the Create Project.



Fill in the required information: Project Name Description Users, Groups and Roles Role Type Network Quotas



I used the following information to create my three Projects mentioned in the Nutanix Self Service Portal Part I – Preparation & Initial Configuration

Infra Project



No quota needed for the Infra team, they’ll always behave:)

No quota needed for the Infra team, they’ll always behave:) DevA Project





DevB Project





When done i’ll have three projects and just click Projects and they will all be displayed on the right hand side.

The filter functionality is really powerful when you have a ton of objects but not needed in my case for the Projects view since i only have three of them. It will be useful for e.g. VMs and the filter functionality is available for all entities:

VMs

Projects

Roles

Users

Catalog Items

Images

Anyway, just type what you are looking for and the result will be displayed for you below the filter bar.

Access Projects

You can access the different Projects as an SSP administrator or as a Project Member.

SSP Administrator

As a SSP administrator you can access the Projects via the Projects View by simply clicking the Project, in my case DevA and this will give you 4 Views

Summary that will display summary of: VM Count User Count Networks VCPU usage Memory Usage Storage Usage Description Top 5 Users by resource usage Top 5 vms by resource usage



Usage which includes utilisation over time for: vCPU Memory Storage



VMs which includes the following on a per VM basis: Name User Virtual CPU Count Memory Capacity Disk Capacity



Users which includes the following on a per user basis: User Name Total VMs CPU Allocation Memory Allocation Storage Allocation





Project Member

As a project member you access the PRISM SSP interface via http://Nutanix-Cluster-IP_or_FQDN/ssp which will direct you to https://Nutanix-Cluster-IP_or_FQDN:9440/ssp

Log on to Nutanix SSP as Project User:



Manage your VMs or create new once.



No VMs exists so we’ll revert back to this in a later blog post.

Update & Delete Projects

You can easily Update or Delete your Project by clicking the check box next to the Project Name and Select Update or Delete via the Actions drop down list.

The Update Project will bring up the same screen as the initial Projects configuration screen. Perform the necessary changes and click Save

The Delete option will bring up a confirmation screen that you want to Delete the project. Just click OK and you’re done.

The other option would be to Update or Delete the Project from the Project itself after clicking the Project from the SSP Projects view when logged in to SSP as a SSP administrator.