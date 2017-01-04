

Nutanix Self Service Portal (SSP) released with Nutanix AOS (formerly known as NOS or Nutanix Operating System) version 5. The following blog posts are included in the blog post series:

The other blog posts in the series about Nutanix SSP are:

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part I – Preparation & Initial Configuration

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part II – Projects

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part III – Roles (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part IV – Images (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part V – VM Management (Coming Soon)

Nutanix Self Service Portal Part VI – Catalog Items (Coming Soon)

Part one will include some preparation steps and the initial configuration which takes about 2-4 minutes to complete depending on your existing Nutanix AOS version 5.0 or higher (when available) setup. No additional software installation required to take advantage of Nutanix SSP and it provides the same high availability as the other components running in the Nutanix cluster since it is distributed on all Nutanix Controller Virtual Machines (CVMs) in the Nutanix cluster.

Background & Preparation

Before we jump into the configuration i like to provide the current state of my environment:

Initial Nutanix AOS version 5.0 has just been completed including: DNS NTP Cluster IP License Time Zone Syslog Networks



Note: No Active Directory (AD) integration has been setup.

No VMs and Images are created in the Nutanix Cluster.

Three different departments exists for Company XYZ and these will be given a separate SSP Project meaning treated as separate tenants: Infra – AD group called sep-admins which will be the Administrators of the entire SSP but also have their own project This group will be the SSP administrators and includes the following users: magander user1 user2 DevA – Project for development team A and an associated AD group called ssp-deva Regular group that will be assigned to a SSP Project and includes the following users: mk1401 mk1402 mk1403 mk1404 DevB – Project for development team B and an associated AD group called ssp-devb Regular group that will be assigned to a SSP Project and includes the following users: mk1501 mk1502 mk1503 mk1504



The only requirement for SSP is an Active Directory connection and you can configure one via

PRISM for AOS (PRISM as we know it today) via Gear Icon – > Authentication:



Command line using ncli or REST API calls. For ncli you can use the following commands to setup the LDAP connection and assign an AD group as PRISM administrators. ncli authconfig add-directory directory-type=ACTIVE_DIRECTORY connection-type=LDAP directory-url= ldap://vcdx56.local:3268 domain=vcdx56.local name= vcdx56 ncli authconfig add-role-mapping role=ROLE_USER_ADMIN entity-type=GROUP entity-values=” nutanix-admins ” name= vcdx56

During SSP which is what i’ll do in this case.

Initial Configuration

Follow the below procedure to perform the SSP initial setup.

Click Self Service link from the Prism AOS interface shown below or just type http://Nutanix-Cluster-IP_or_FQDN/ssp which will take you to https://Nutanix-Cluster-IP_or_FQDN:9440/ssp:

A new PRISM SSP interface will show up and you can logon with any PRISM AOS administrator account.

The first thing we need to do is “Connect to Directory Service” so let’s fill out the information required and click Next:



Important: When using this approach, don’t forget to setup your Roles for Nutanix AOS PRISM as well since this will only cover Nutanix SSP. Last step is to “Designate Users as Self-Service Administrators”. and i’ll select the AD group ssp-admins and click Save to conduct the setup.



When completed you’ll see the following screen:

This is how simple it is to perform the initial configuration of Nutanix SSP.

And yes i’m fully aware of that most of the time in a Self Service Portal project might be design phase but with Nutanix SSP you don’t need to worry about the management component design and installation. When design is ready just move on to the setup and configuration parts since it’s already included in AOS.

AHV version used for these blog posts is 20160925.30