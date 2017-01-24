Nutanix Self Service Portal and Service Now Integration



I have created a bunch of Nutanix Self Service Portal related blog posts which covers everything from initial setup to administrator and end user management. The blog posts can be found here:

However, all these existing blog posts requires some kind of manual interaction while this blog post will show you how to take your Nutanix Self Service Portal environment to the next level meaning automation and orchestration.

As you know these areas are what i’m really interested in and that’s why i’m really pleased to present the below video which my Nutanix Service colleague Gabe Contreras has put together.

The video will demonstrate how to request a VM in Service Now (snow) and make it available for Nutanix Self Service Portal end user. Cost models are built in, snapshot frequency can be defined during the request and much more cool stuff needed for your internal cloud environment, The only things you need to get going are:

Nutanix Cluster running AHV

A base VM/template in AHV

Nutanix SSP environment

Service Now environment

The Nutanix REST API makes this kind of automation available and automation and orchestration via REST API has always been and continue being a big focus at Nutanix.

These are just a few things that Nutanix Service can help you with if you’re interested in taking your environment one step further.