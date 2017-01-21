Nutanix NX-3155-G5 Now Available

Just a quick blog post to let you know that the NX-3155-G5 Node focusing on graphics intensive applications in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) space is now available. To make sure the best possible end user experience is provided the NX-3155-G5 node is configurable with one of the following GPU options:
- 2 x M10
- 2 x M60
There are a lot of hardware configuration options available apart from the GPU e.g.:
- CPU
- E5-2667v4 – 8 cores at 3.2Ghz
- E5-2650v4 – 12 cores at 2.2 Ghz
- E5-2680v4 – 14 cores at 2.4 GHz
- E5-2695v4 – 18 cores at 2.1GHz
- Memory 128 GB – 1.5 TB
- Disk
- All Flash
- 6 x SSD 480 GB – 3.84 TB
- Hybrid
- 2 x SSD 480 GB – 1.92 TB
- 4 x HDD 2 TB – 8 TB
- All Flash
- NIC
- Included
- 4 x 1 GbE BASE-T and 1x 1 GbE RJ45 (IPMI);
- Optional
- 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10 GBASE-T
- 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10G SFP+
- 1, 2 or 3 Quad-Port 10G SFP+
- Included
Read more about all configuration options and the other Node specification at the official Nutanix web site here.