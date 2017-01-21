Nutanix NX-3155-G5 Now Available



Just a quick blog post to let you know that the NX-3155-G5 Node focusing on graphics intensive applications in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) space is now available. To make sure the best possible end user experience is provided the NX-3155-G5 node is configurable with one of the following GPU options:

2 x M10

2 x M60

There are a lot of hardware configuration options available apart from the GPU e.g.:

CPU E5-2667v4 – 8 cores at 3.2Ghz E5-2650v4 – 12 cores at 2.2 Ghz E5-2680v4 – 14 cores at 2.4 GHz E5-2695v4 – 18 cores at 2.1GHz

Memory 128 GB – 1.5 TB

Disk All Flash 6 x SSD 480 GB – 3.84 TB Hybrid 2 x SSD 480 GB – 1.92 TB 4 x HDD 2 TB – 8 TB

NIC Included 4 x 1 GbE BASE-T and 1x 1 GbE RJ45 (IPMI); Optional 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10 GBASE-T 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10G SFP+ 1, 2 or 3 Quad-Port 10G SFP+



Read more about all configuration options and the other Node specification at the official Nutanix web site here.