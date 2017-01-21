«

Jan 21 2017

Nutanix NX-3155-G5 Now Available

Categories:

Nutanix

by magander3

“VMTurbo"
Just a quick blog post to let you know that the NX-3155-G5 Node focusing on graphics intensive applications in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) space is now available. To make sure the best possible end user experience is provided the NX-3155-G5 node is configurable with one of the following GPU options:

  • 2 x M10
  • 2 x M60

There are a lot of hardware configuration options available apart from the GPU e.g.:

  • CPU
    • E5-2667v4 – 8 cores at 3.2Ghz
    • E5-2650v4 – 12 cores at 2.2 Ghz
    • E5-2680v4 – 14 cores at 2.4 GHz
    • E5-2695v4 – 18 cores at 2.1GHz
  • Memory 128 GB – 1.5 TB
  • Disk
    • All Flash
      • 6 x SSD 480 GB – 3.84 TB
    • Hybrid
      • 2 x SSD 480 GB – 1.92 TB
      • 4 x HDD 2 TB – 8 TB
  • NIC
    • Included
      • 4 x 1 GbE BASE-T and 1x 1 GbE RJ45 (IPMI);
    • Optional
      • 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10 GBASE-T
      • 1, 2 or 3 Dual-Port 10G SFP+
      • 1, 2 or 3 Quad-Port 10G SFP+

Read more about all configuration options and the other Node specification at the official Nutanix web site here.

 

Please be sociable & share if you liked the blog post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>