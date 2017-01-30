

Just a quick reminder for those of you who have not already signed up for the Nutanix .Next Tour In Stockholm February 8, 2018. Click the figure below or the following link to register. This event is a chance for everyone who did not attend one of the two Nutanix .Next user conferences last year to get up to speed with the latest news regarding Nutanix.

This 3h event is packed with info and the agenda includes:

The Future and Nutanix solutions. Session presented by the EMEA Product Manager Steven Duckaert

The Journey to the Enterprise Cloud – a customer perspective and i’ll not reveal the customer now 🙂

Technical session – Session presented by Joel Lindberg

Date: February 8, 2018

Address: Hitech Konferens & Event AB, Sveavägen 9, 111 57 Stockholm