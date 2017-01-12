NAKIVO v7 beta available



Since i know quite a few of my blog readers are using or looking at Nakivo as their backup software i just wanted to let you know that Nakivo version 7 beta program is about to start. The biggest improvement will be support for Hyper-V based virtual machines. Both Hyper-V 2012 and Hyper-V 2016 will be included. The following will be supported:

Image-based based backups

Application aware backups

Forever incremental backups

File recovery

Exchange object recovery

Active Directory object recovery

Ability to replicate backups to: AWS Azure



Take the opportunity to sign up for the Nakivo v7 beta program and get an Amazon gift card by just performing a few tasks and read more about v7 here