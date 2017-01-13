AHV Best Practices Guide Version 3.0 Released



Just wanted to let you know that a new version of the Nutanix AHV Best Practices guide, version 3.0, was released today. This is to keep up with the new features available in Nutanix AOS 5.0 released end of 2016 and reflects the features available as of today, 20170113, and it includes the following topics:

Networking

Virtual Machine High Availability

Acropolis Dynamic Scheduler

VM Deployment

Nutanix Guest Tools

VM Data Protection

Hypervisor Mobility and Conversion

Live Migration

CPU Configuration

Memory

Disks

Resource Oversubscription

Huge Pages

It also includes includes the following sections

AHV Networking Best Practices Checklist

AHV Best Practices Checklist

Download your copy by clicking the download button below.

The previous AHV BPGs (AHV BPG v 1.0 and AHV BPG v 2.0) are no longer available so i encourage you to download the latest guide to keep up with the changes.