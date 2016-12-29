OS X El Capitan bash profile alias configuration



Based on my blog post sshpass configuration & usage i have received a few questions about what configuration i have on the laptop i use for my daily work. The most obvious differences between the sshpass blog post and this one is that i’m:

Using a MacBook, OS X El Capitan version 10.11.6, and not a Linux based laptop.

Not using sshpass on my MacBook

However i got a few aliases defined in the .bash_profile file which you can find in the user home directory on your MacBook. My bash_profile includes the following:



Click the picture or scroll down to the bottom of the blog post to see the file content. Yes it’s a fake IP address specified for the HQ jump workstation:)

The included aliases are:

mssh – which will start a ssh session to a specific target by just typing “mssh” at the terminal.

rssh – which will start a ssh session to the target specified while running the alias. The root user account will be used. Type “rssh FQDN/IP-address” to start a session

nssh – which will start a ssh session to the target specified while running the alias. The nutanix user account will be used. Type “nssh FQDN/IP-address” to start a session.

Follow the below procedure to manage your aliases:

Open a Terminal, i’m using iTerm



Start editor (vi in my case but you can use nano or other editor of your choice). If no .bash_profile file exists it will be created when you exit the editor



Make your changes, save and exit. To save and exit a file using vi, press the following four charachters :wq!

start a new Terminal window or source the new .bash_profile into the existing terminal window by running: source .bash_profile





Now lets try the alias which will setup a ssh session to my HQ jump workstation by just typing “mssh”

.bash_profile file:

# SSH alias

alias ssh=’ssh -o ServerAliveInterval=15 -o CheckHostIp=no -o TCPKeepAlive=yes -o LogLevel=quiet -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no’

# Alias for connecting to HQ jump workstation

alias mssh=’ssh mk124256@10.20.200.131′

# Alias for connecting to remote hosts using SSH and the root user account

alias rssh=’/usr/bin/ssh $1 -l root’

# Alias for connecting to Nutanix CVMs using SSH and the Nutanix user account

alias nssh=’/usr/bin/ssh $1 -l nutanix’