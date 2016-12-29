OS X El Capitan bash profile alias configuration

Based on my blog post sshpass configuration & usage i have received a few questions about what configuration i have on the laptop i use for my daily work. The most obvious differences between the sshpass blog post and this one is that i’m:
- Using a MacBook, OS X El Capitan version 10.11.6, and not a Linux based laptop.
- Not using sshpass on my MacBook
However i got a few aliases defined in the .bash_profile file which you can find in the user home directory on your MacBook. My bash_profile includes the following:
Click the picture or scroll down to the bottom of the blog post to see the file content. Yes it’s a fake IP address specified for the HQ jump workstation:)
The included aliases are:
- mssh – which will start a ssh session to a specific target by just typing “mssh” at the terminal.
- rssh – which will start a ssh session to the target specified while running the alias. The root user account will be used. Type “rssh FQDN/IP-address” to start a session
- nssh – which will start a ssh session to the target specified while running the alias. The nutanix user account will be used. Type “nssh FQDN/IP-address” to start a session.
Follow the below procedure to manage your aliases:
- Open a Terminal, i’m using iTerm
- Start editor (vi in my case but you can use nano or other editor of your choice). If no .bash_profile file exists it will be created when you exit the editor
- Make your changes, save and exit. To save and exit a file using vi, press the following four charachters
- :wq!
- start a new Terminal window or source the new .bash_profile into the existing terminal window by running:
Now lets try the alias which will setup a ssh session to my HQ jump workstation by just typing “mssh”
.bash_profile file:
# SSH alias
alias ssh=’ssh -o ServerAliveInterval=15 -o CheckHostIp=no -o TCPKeepAlive=yes -o LogLevel=quiet -o UserKnownHostsFile=/dev/null -o StrictHostKeyChecking=no’
# Alias for connecting to HQ jump workstation
alias mssh=’ssh mk124256@10.20.200.131′
# Alias for connecting to remote hosts using SSH and the root user account
alias rssh=’/usr/bin/ssh $1 -l root’
# Alias for connecting to Nutanix CVMs using SSH and the Nutanix user account
alias nssh=’/usr/bin/ssh $1 -l nutanix’